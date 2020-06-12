Global  

Ashok Gehlot is mentally unstable, says Rajasthan BJP chief amid buzz over RS polls
The Baharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Rajasthan president ,Satish Poonia, hit out at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for accusing the BJP of destabilising the state government.

He said that the Chief Minister is doing political drama ahead of Rajya Sabha elections, and has become "mentally unstable".

"A political drama has been going on in Rajasthan for the past few days and it is being done by Chief Minister himself.

The matter is Rajya Sabha election.

A man in a position of responsibility is speaking unnecessary things, he has spoken baseless things," said Satish Poonia

