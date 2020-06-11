India has very low COVID-19 cases for per million population: AIIMS Director

The Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, (AIIMS), Dr Randeep Guleria said on June 12 that India is still very low in terms of number of cases of coronavirus, if one looks at number of cases per million population.

"Although India has gone up to the 4th rank as far as COVID-19 cases are concerned, we have to accept that it is because of the population we have.

If we look at number of cases per million population, we still are very low in terms of number of cases," said Dr Randeep Guleria.