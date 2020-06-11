Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India has very low COVID-19 cases for per million population: AIIMS Director
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:13s - Published
India has very low COVID-19 cases for per million population: AIIMS Director

India has very low COVID-19 cases for per million population: AIIMS Director

The Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, (AIIMS), Dr Randeep Guleria said on June 12 that India is still very low in terms of number of cases of coronavirus, if one looks at number of cases per million population.

"Although India has gone up to the 4th rank as far as COVID-19 cases are concerned, we have to accept that it is because of the population we have.

If we look at number of cases per million population, we still are very low in terms of number of cases," said Dr Randeep Guleria.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

sc_mnit

Shub-thefoodie RT @megh078: @narendramodi Dear Modi sir .... I am citizen of India who elected you as our PM request you to kindly interven now into poor… 32 seconds ago

sc_mnit

Shub-thefoodie RT @megh078: Dear Modi sir .... I am loyal citizen of India who elected you as our Prime minister, request you to kindly interven now into… 35 seconds ago

satbirahluwalia

Satbir Ahluwalia RT @R_Hawkes: Very worrying headlines from India: Overwhelmed #India hospitals turn #COVID19 patients away. #Delhi could have more than hal… 5 minutes ago

MightyRad

radeezy Covid cases surge in India to 300,000, but yet with their massive population and living together in very close quar… https://t.co/9Qr4dLEeTD 9 minutes ago

gilkumar

Gilles Verniers RT @IndiaSpend: All information in India is from a very small ‘country’ of 5.4 mn (0.4% of popn) who have been tested and the extent of the… 31 minutes ago

IndiaSpend

IndiaSpend All information in India is from a very small ‘country’ of 5.4 mn (0.4% of popn) who have been tested and the exten… https://t.co/8f1MblkMSA 38 minutes ago

Sarvesh73489686

Sarvesh RT @htTweets: #Covid19 | "If we look at number of cases per million population, we still are very low in terms of number of cases": Dr Rand… 3 hours ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times #Covid19 | "If we look at number of cases per million population, we still are very low in terms of number of cases… https://t.co/jUha9sHWgJ 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Delhi may not see 5.5 lakh corona cases by July 31, but we need to be ready: AIIMS Director [Video]

Delhi may not see 5.5 lakh corona cases by July 31, but we need to be ready: AIIMS Director

The Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, (AIIMS), Dr Randeep Guleria reacted over Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's statement that 5.5 lakh cases are expected in the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:09Published
Covid | 'Risk higher in urban areas': ICMR reveals sero-survey findings [Video]

Covid | 'Risk higher in urban areas': ICMR reveals sero-survey findings

The Indian Council of Medical Research revealed findings of its survey aimed at gauging the spread of the Sars-Cov-2 virus in the country. ICMR Director-General Balram Bhargava said that 0.73% of the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:45Published
COVID-19: India definitely not in community transmission stage, says ICMR [Video]

COVID-19: India definitely not in community transmission stage, says ICMR

Amid rapidly increasing cases of COVID-19 in the country, Dr. Balram Bhargava, Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research, debunked the rumours of community transmission in the country. He..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:20Published