Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bill Introduced To Require Helicopter Safety Systems After Death Of Kobe Bryant
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:28s - Published
Bill Introduced To Require Helicopter Safety Systems After Death Of Kobe Bryant

Bill Introduced To Require Helicopter Safety Systems After Death Of Kobe Bryant

The helicopter the NBA superstar was in was flying in foggy weather and did not have terrain awareness technology.

Jeff Vaughn reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

U.S. lawmakers back new helicopter safety equipment after Kobe Bryant crash

A group of Democratic U.S. lawmakers on Thursday introduced legislation that would require new safety...
Reuters - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Kobe Bryant To Be Awarded Posthumous Emmy [Video]

Kobe Bryant To Be Awarded Posthumous Emmy

The posthumous Emmy award will be presented on July 18. 

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:27Published
Kobe Bryant to be honored with Emmy Governors Award [Video]

Kobe Bryant to be honored with Emmy Governors Award

The basketball legend will be recognized posthumously after being selected by the award committee.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published
Kobe Bryant to Be Honored With Emmy Governors Award [Video]

Kobe Bryant to Be Honored With Emmy Governors Award

Kobe Bryant to Be Honored With Emmy Governors Award The basketball legend will be recognized posthumously after being selected by the award committee. Bryant has been chosen thanks to "his legacy..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:05Published