Vanessa Bryant Seeks 'Hundreds of Millions' in Damages After Kobe Bryant's Death
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Vanessa Bryant Seeks 'Hundreds of Millions' in Damages After Kobe Bryant's Death Vanessa was left heartbroken in January when the NBA legend and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, both lost their lives in a helicopter crash which killed seven others.

Vanessa is now seeking damages from the helicopter company and the pilot's estate to help cover the cost of losing her loved ones.

Vanessa filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Island Express in February of this year.

She has now said both the company and the estate of pilot Ara George Zobayan owe her damages.

