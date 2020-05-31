Global  

‘Protest for Peace’ Sunday at Jones Park
Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published
People have been protesting for change across the country.

Last weekend, we saw several peaceful protests around the Gulf Coast and we can expect to see more this weekend.

- people have been protesting for- change across the country.- last weekend, we saw several- peaceful protests around- the gulf coast and we can expec- to see more this coming - weekend.- on sunday there will be a - protest for peace held at jones- park in - gulfport at 4pm.- the mission of this protest wil- be to get the people out and- talking about issues that effec- our community.- there will also be voter- registration forms so people- can make their voices herd- around election time.

- event organizers will also be - hosting a fundraiser for- community cleanup and - restoration.- - - - - "i'm a big believer that nobody- can want- more for you than you want for- yourself.

This is our community- we cant expect politicians- who dont even live in their own- city anymore to want better for- us, things start at a base- level.

And on a base level for- us its doing the work nessary t- spread the word and - even possibly doing the work- ourselves, thast important."- - - - the protest will be this sunday- at 4pm at jones park, and you'r- encouraged to wear your face- masks!-





