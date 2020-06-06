Global  

Situation at India-China border is under control: Army Chief
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:53s - Published
Situation at India-China border is under control: Army Chief

Situation at India-China border is under control: Army Chief

On India-China border issue, Army Chief General MM Naravane said that the situation is under control.

He said, "I would like to assure everyone that entire situation along our borders with China is under control.

We are having a series of talks which started with Corps Commander level talks and has been followed up with meetings at local level between Commanders of equivalent ranks.

As a result, a lot of disengagement has taken place and we are hopeful that through the continued dialogue we're having, all perceived differences that we (India and China) have will be set to rest.

Everything is under control." He further said, "Both sides are disengaging in phased manners."

