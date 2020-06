Penn Wood High School Student Leads Black Lives Matter Protest In Yeadon Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:46s - Published 15 minutes ago Penn Wood High School Student Leads Black Lives Matter Protest In Yeadon Dozens marched from the Lansdowne Theatre to Kerr Field in Yeadon on Sunday afternoon. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend CHESTER WHERE POLICE SAY HECONFESSED.HE WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY THEPOLICE OFFICER WAS NOT HURT.A HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT LEADS A"BLACK LIVES MATTER" PROTEST INDELAWARE COUNTY.DOZENS MARCHED FROM LANCE DOWNTHEATER TO OCCUR FIELD IN YEADONTHIS AFTERNOON, 16-YEAR-OLD PENWOOD HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT BEVICTORIA MONROE ORGANIZED THEPEACEFUL PROTEST.SHE EXPLAINED WHY.IT'S SO FRUSTRATING TO BEIGNORED.BY SO MANY PEOPLE.LIKE YOU KNOW, I'VE BEENFIGHTING RACIAL INJUSTICE ANDSYSTEMIC RACISM MY ENTIRE LIFESINCE I WAS LITTLE.AND SO I KNOW HOW IT FEELS TO BEIGNORED AND NOT HEARD.AND WE'VE BEEN DOING THIS FORHUNDREDS -- FOR CENTURIES.AND IT JUST NEEDS TO STOP.THIS NEEDS TO STOP NOW.