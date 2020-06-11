4 Questions About Seattle’s Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone: Answered
Recently, a group of peaceful protesters cornered off several city blocks in Seattle, Washington, and declared it the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ).
Local artists paint giant Black Lives Matter mural on street in SeattleA group of local artists painted a huge Black Lives Matter mural all the way down Pine Street in Seattle.
Footage shows the colourful mural up close, with each letter showing a different design from..
Gov. Lee to demonstrators: "Autonomous zones, and violence will not be tolerated."Ahead of a scheduled protest Friday evening, Governor Lee has a message to demonstrators: keep it peaceful and do not try to create an "autonomous zone."
What's really going on inside the 'Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone'Welcome to CHAZ, short for the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone. This exclusive look inside Seattle's "no-cop co-op" — set up by anti-racism protestors after days of clashing with police in Washington's..