Dow Movers: BA, WMT
In early trading on Monday, shares of Walmart topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading down 0.5%.
Year to date, Walmart has lost about 1.4% of its value.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 4.3%.
Boeing is lower by about 44.3% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Chevron, trading down 3.8%, and Intel, trading down 1.0% on the day.
