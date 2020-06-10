Global  

Dow Movers: BA, WMT
Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Dow Movers: BA, WMT

Dow Movers: BA, WMT

In early trading on Monday, shares of Walmart topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading down 0.5%.

Year to date, Walmart has lost about 1.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 4.3%.

Boeing is lower by about 44.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Chevron, trading down 3.8%, and Intel, trading down 1.0% on the day.





