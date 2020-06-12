Dow Movers: BA, HD

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Home Depot topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.5%.

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Home Depot topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.5%.

Year to date, Home Depot registers a 16.2% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 1.7%.

Boeing is lower by about 40.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Exxon Mobil, trading down 1.1%, and McDonald's, trading up 1.1% on the day.