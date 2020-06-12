Dow Movers: BA, HD
Dow Movers: BA, HD
In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Home Depot topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.5%.
Year to date, Home Depot registers a 16.2% gain.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 1.7%.
Boeing is lower by about 40.3% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Exxon Mobil, trading down 1.1%, and McDonald's, trading up 1.1% on the day.
