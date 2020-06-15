Stage 2 Reopening Begins In New Jersey; Gov. Murphy Announces Plans For Outdoor Sports To Resume

NEXUS Assoc of REALTORS® IMPORTANT PHASE 2 REOPENING UPDATE #2:
Governor’s Update:
New Jersey Enters Stage Two of Reopening and Recovery
Tod… https://t.co/GviMw7Qeag 7 hours ago
Walt Kane Stage two of NJ’s reopening begins today. Cases of #COVID conntinue to trend in the right direction in the NE. In… https://t.co/GkxwnAJcCK 14 hours ago
Lise Latulippe New Jersey Begins Stage 2 of Reopening Amid Coronavirus Pandemic https://t.co/HNheMV94Pq 14 hours ago
Joe Hickman New Jersey Begins Stage 2 of Reopening Amid Coronavirus Pandemic https://t.co/I4fMpNYVAE 16 hours ago
I am a real human in Brooklyn RT @NBCNewYork: A huge step in New Jersey's reopening begins tomorrow with the opening of outdoor dining, nonessential in-person retail, ch… 1 day ago
NBC New York A huge step in New Jersey's reopening begins tomorrow with the opening of outdoor dining, nonessential in-person re… https://t.co/j3JAaxirK7 1 day ago
Zeeshan Shah RT @ABC7NY: New Jersey is taking big steps forward as the state moves into stage two this week that will include outdoor dining and some in… 2 days ago
Eyewitness News New Jersey is taking big steps forward as the state moves into stage two this week that will include outdoor dining… https://t.co/xSVLFzuzeT 2 days ago
New Jersey Officials Release Guidelines For Organized SportsKimberly Davis reports.
New Jersey Officials Detail Resumption Of Organized Sports During PandemicStephanie Stahl reports.
New Jerseyans Flock To Restaurants As Outdoor Dining ResumesDan Koob reports.