SCOTUS: LGBT people protected from job discrimination

PROTECTS GAY, LESBIAN ANDTRANSGENDER PEOPLE FROMDISCRIMINATION IN EMPLOYMENT.THE COURT DECIDED THAT A KEYPROVISION OF THE CIVIL RIGHTSACT OF 19-64 - THAT BARS JOBDISCRIMINATION BECAUSE OF SEX -ENCOMPASSES BIAS AGAINST GAY,LESBIAN AND TRANSGENDERWORKERS.THE RULING IS EXPECTED TO HAVEA BIG IMPACT FOR THE MORE THAN-8- MILLION L-G-B-T-Q WORKERSACROSS THE COUNTRY--- BECAUSEMOST STATES DON'T PROTECT THEMFROM WORKPLACE DISCRIMINATION.

