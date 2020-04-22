VIDEO: Coronavirus testing for West Point

More people showed up to get tested this time than the last.

The MSDH and National Guard held testing for the coronavirus in West Point for the second time on Monday.

A busy day.

Wtva's chelsea brown was at the civic center to see if the ease in restrictions is having an effect on turnout.

Now that more people are getting out, more people are getting tested for the coronavirus.

I spoke with clay county ema director about why it was important to return to west point for more testing.

Torrey williams- clay co.

Ema director "the residents that are not able to afford or don't have time, or something like that."

Torrey williams the ema director for clay county says the city and county have done a good job about getting the word out about the state testing.

1st sargent keith wooten said many people showed up to the civic center today to get tested.

Keith wooten- 1st sargent "what i can tell you about the numbers is that they are extremely higher than they were the first time."

Wooten believes more people are getting tested since many places have reopened.

Keith wooten- 1st sargent "now since everything is opening back up, they would like to be tested."

Williams told me that the city and county are still asking for locals to continue safety precautions.

That includes wearing masks, gloves, and continuing to social distance.

He says the re-testing efforts in west point shows city and county officials if their efforts to keep case numbers down are working.

"the efforts that we are, the city and county are doing give them a chance to see if the efforts are working."

The health workers are testing people who either have to show symptoms or have been exposed by someone with coronavirus.

Williams hopes that people who attended saturday's peaceful protest gets tested.

"we are hoping that they do get tested, and that is another reason to have it open for those people to take advantage of."

Tag: the next state testing site in out area is this wednesday, june 17th at the bancorpsouth arena parking lot in tupelo.

In west point, chelsea brown, wtva 9 news