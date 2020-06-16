Red Cross begins antibody testing today

The American Red Cross has announced all blood donors will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

Your child to - recieve immunizations.- - the american red cross has- announced all blood donors- ....- will be tested for covid-19 - antibodies.

- testing begins today ... for- anyone donating blood, platelet- or plasma ... and will continue- - - - for several months.

The red - cross says this will help peopl- learn whether - they have been exposed to - coronavirus.- donors will get the results of- their antibody test within 7 to- 10 days.- to schedule an appointment to - give blood ... you can use the- red - cross blood donor app ... or- visit redcrossblood-- dot-org.- amazon will also give all donor- a five dollar e-gift card ... - during- the month of june.- donors will be required to wear- a mask ... and observe- social distancing guidelines.

- and of course ... if you are no- feeling well ... or have- symptoms of coronavirus ... you- should postpone