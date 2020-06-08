Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Black Lives Matter Protester Found Dead
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Black Lives Matter Protester Found Dead
The body of Oluwatoyin Salau was found Saturday night.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Black Lives Matter Protester Carries Counter-Protester to Safety

A Black Lives Matter protester lifted an injured white, counter-protester up onto his shoulders and...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldThe Agecbs4.comSBSUSATODAY.com


The Internet Demands Answers After 19-Year-Old Black Lives Matter Protester Oluwatoyin “Toyin” Salau Found Dead In Florida

The Internet Demands Answers After 19-Year-Old Black Lives Matter Protester Oluwatoyin “Toyin” Salau Found Dead In Florida The Internet is furious over the death of teenage Florida protester and Black Lives Matter leader...
SOHH - Published

Police launch investigating into ‘derogatory conduct’ of officer who used homophobic slur at Black Lives Matter protest

Police in Chicago have said they are launching an investigation into the “derogatory conduct” of...
PinkNews - Published



Tweets about this

NamdiNjoku

Nnamdi Njoku RT @SkyNews: Black Lives Matter supporter who carried an injured man to safety during violent clashes in London tells Sky News he "didn't w… 44 seconds ago

RiseUpAbove

NurseMom RT @businessinsider: A 7-year-old boy was maced by police at a Black Lives Matter protest. The protester who filmed the incident was held i… 1 minute ago

bfelder77

Bobby Felder Oluwatoyin Salau: Florida protester found dead in Tallahassee https://t.co/I8PXtcIeCb 1 minute ago

dyadya_boris

Dyadya Boris #FBPE RT @photoriphy: Oluwatoyin Salau, a 19-year-old protester who begged for justice in the wake of black lives lost, has died. https://t.co/eD… 1 minute ago

Sekenneri

DARK DRINK RT @thehill: Missing Black Lives Matter protester Oluwatoyin Salau among pair of women found slain in Florida https://t.co/aaLTvLQk6U https… 1 minute ago

Simplykiara16

Kiara 💫 RT @nhassanein_: Florida protester Oluwatoyin Salau found dead in Tallahassee after going missing https://t.co/75h9wTd8r1 via @tdonline 1 minute ago

genericpizza

auden 🪐 RT @zellieimani: This is so frustrating. 19-year-old Black Lives Matter protester Oluwatoyin Salau who went missing moments after tweetin… 1 minute ago

Lola2817435290

Lola28 RT @NYDailyNews: The body of a veteran Florida AARP volunteer missing since June 11 has been found in what has become a double homicide.… 3 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Artists paint giant Black Lives Matter mural on the street in Seattle [Video]

Artists paint giant Black Lives Matter mural on the street in Seattle

Drone footage has captured a Black Lives Matter mural in Seattle's Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone. The footage captured on June 8 shows the mural in all its glory on E Pine St. where the East Precinct..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:18Published
Attack during Black Lives Matter protest in Ramona [Video]

Attack during Black Lives Matter protest in Ramona

Two teenagers were punched during protests in early June. One was treated at a hospital.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:14Published
Movement For Black Lives 5 [Video]

Movement For Black Lives 5

Movement For Black Lives 5

Credit: Essence Content     Duration: 00:59Published