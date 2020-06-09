Duchess Catherine and Prince William are being watched by the Queen and Prince Philip
Why Prince Louis almost never had a royal titleAccording to Hello! Magazine, it's been revealed that if the Queen didn't intervene, Prince Louis would have been known as a lord.
Duchess Catherine praises photography competition entriesDuchess Catherine has praised the "amazing" entries to her photography competition in a video message encouraging more submissions.
Duchess makes virtual visit to addiction centreCatherine spoke to recent residents who are receiving support online during the lockdown.