Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Duchess Catherine and Prince William are being watched by the Queen and Prince Philip
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:38s - Published
Duchess Catherine and Prince William are being watched by the Queen and Prince Philip

Duchess Catherine and Prince William are being watched by the Queen and Prince Philip

Duchess Catherine and Prince William are being watched by the Queen and Prince Philip

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Why Prince Louis almost never had a royal title [Video]

Why Prince Louis almost never had a royal title

According to Hello! Magazine, it's been revealed that if the Queen didn't intervene, Prince Louis would have been known as a lord.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:05Published
Duchess Catherine praises photography competition entries [Video]

Duchess Catherine praises photography competition entries

Duchess Catherine has praised the "amazing" entries to her photography competition in a video message encouraging more submissions.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:46Published
Duchess makes virtual visit to addiction centre [Video]

Duchess makes virtual visit to addiction centre

Catherine spoke to recent residents who are receiving support online during the lockdown.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:34Published