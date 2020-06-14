Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mayor on police shooting: 'It pissed me off'
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Mayor on police shooting: 'It pissed me off'

Mayor on police shooting: 'It pissed me off'

Atlanta's mayor is now ordering reform regarding the use of force after a man was shot and killed by police outside a Wendy's on Friday night.

The officer in question has been fired but no charges have been filed.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Atlanta mayor announces police reforms in wake of fatal police shooting of Rayshard Brooks

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Monday she would sign orders aimed at reforming the city's...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


Atlanta mayor says 'abundantly clear' review of policing needed

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms said on Friday she would issue a series of administrative orders to...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.com


Mayor Bottoms Tightens Rules on Atlanta Police's Use of Force

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued a series of executive orders after the shooting of Rayshard Brooks,...
NYTimes.com - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Atlanta Mayor Orders Changes To Police Use-Of-Force Policy, Releases Video Of Fatal Police Shooting [Video]

Atlanta Mayor Orders Changes To Police Use-Of-Force Policy, Releases Video Of Fatal Police Shooting

Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms ordered changes to the Atlanta Police Department's use-of-force policy Monday in the wake of outrage over the fatal police shooting of Rayshard Brooks.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:44Published
Baltimore Police Officer Shot In Torso While Breaking Up A Parking Lot Party, Suspect In Custody [Video]

Baltimore Police Officer Shot In Torso While Breaking Up A Parking Lot Party, Suspect In Custody

A Baltimore city police officer was wounded in a shooting early Sunday while responding to a call about a large cookout just a day after the mayor asked residents to avoid large gatherings.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:05Published
Officer Shot While Trying To Disperse Parking Lot Party In Baltimore [Video]

Officer Shot While Trying To Disperse Parking Lot Party In Baltimore

A Baltimore city police officer was wounded in a shooting early Sunday while responding to a call about a large party just a day after the mayor asked residents to avoid large gatherings.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 01:58Published