Mayor on police shooting: 'It pissed me off'
Atlanta's mayor is now ordering reform regarding the use of force after a man was shot and killed by police outside a Wendy's on Friday night.
The officer in question has been fired but no charges have been filed.
Baltimore Police Officer Shot In Torso While Breaking Up A Parking Lot Party, Suspect In CustodyA Baltimore city police officer was wounded in a shooting early Sunday while responding to a call about a large cookout just a day after the mayor asked residents to avoid large gatherings.
