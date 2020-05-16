Powell: U.S. entering second phase of economy reopening

|
"Legislation that you passed, both the PPP and the unemployment insurance, and the checks that were sent out.
All of that is supporting demand and reopening," Powell said.
Congress has so far allocated nearly $3 trillion in financial relief, including direct payments to households and a forgivable loan scheme for small businesses, while the Fed has implemented numerous programs to pump trillions of dollars of credit into the economy.
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jerome Powell American central banker, and 16th Chairman of the Federal Reserve in the United States
Fed Chair To Congress: Do These Three Things Now To Save The US Economy
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39Published
Powell: strength, pace of recovery depends on virus
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:40Published
Jobless claims decline but millions still out of work
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:44Published
Federal Reserve Central banking system of the United States
Fed’s Powell continued to talk frequently with Mnuchin, lawmakers in MaySign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Federal...
WorldNews
Dow notches best quarter since 1987, a rebound helped by low interest rates and government stimulus amid COVID-19Stocks notched their best quarter in decades, as government stimulus and help from the Fed helped markets start to recover from the damage of COVID-19 at the..
USATODAY.com
Madeline McWhinney Dale, Trailblazing Banker, Is Dead at 98She was the first female officer of the Federal Reserve Bank. Later, in another first, she ran a commercial bank largely owned and operated by women.
NYTimes.com
Shares Drop As Wall Street Waits For Fed's Take On US Economy
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
United States Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Standing committee of the United States Senate
Public–private partnership Public project or service which is financed and operated through a partnership of government and one or more private sector companies
Private players to run 5% trains, operations likely from April 2023: Railway Board Chairman
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:36Published
Day after inviting private players, Railways says only 5% trains being offered under PPPMinistry of Railways on Wednesday invited RFQ for private participation for the operation of passenger train services over 109 Origin-Destination (OD) pairs of..
DNA
FM announces atomic energy related reforms
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:24Published
United States Congress Legislature of the United States
J&K Congress sets up 10-member internal panel on delimitationJammu and Kashmir Congress on Sunday set up a 10-member committee to deal with the issues of proposed delimitation of parliamentary and assembly constituencies..
IndiaTimes
Facebook is out of control. If it were a country it would be North KoreaThere is no power on this earth that is capable of holding Facebook to account. No legislature, no law enforcement agency, no regulator. Congress has failed. The..
WorldNews
'UP is so backward, its rulers must hang their heads in shame': Congress leader P Chidambaram after Kanpur encounterAt least eight police personnel, including Deputy SP Devendra Mishra, were killed and four were injured after they were fired upon by criminals when the police..
DNA
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources