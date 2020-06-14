Global  

COVID-19 numbers in Nevada | June 16
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:20s - Published
New numbers from the Nevada Department of Health show a big spike in COVID-19 infections.

379 new cases and 2 new deaths are being reported.

