British government will now provide a $150m summer food fund for struggling families, reversing a decision to halt the effort.

Marcus Rashford has sent his latest plea to the Government to reconsider its decision not to extend...

Marcus Rashford says he is proud his successful free school meals campaign will help change people's...

Marcus Rashford has led an impassioned campaign for the free school meals programme to be extended...

John Rowley RT @WoodwarddianneJ : A victory, but no #campaign should have been needed if #ToryBritain had any innate compassion. #children #Food Marcus… 2 hours ago

kara aiello RT @NBCNightlyNews : Marcus Rashford pressured the government Tuesday into extending free school meals for poor children over the school sum… 2 hours ago

Paul Morrissey RT @SecondCaptains : Is Marcus Rashford's successful campaign to have provision of free school meals continued into the summer the greatest… 29 minutes ago

Nick Heys What a genuine hero this young man is. A lesson in class, decency and perseverance. The government should hang i… https://t.co/J9Z1QdczyU 29 minutes ago

Alison Wale RT @jonsnowC4 : Marcus Rashford forces a Government U turn over Free School meals during the summer. Kids will have them after all. A wonder… 10 minutes ago

The New Paper Marcus Rashford forces PM into U-turn on funding free meals for kids https://t.co/bvC9MGL0kb https://t.co/1M3WyxPlfD 7 minutes ago