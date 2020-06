Pepsi to drop 'racial stereotype' Aunt Jemima Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:34s - Published 2 minutes ago Pepsi to drop 'racial stereotype' Aunt Jemima PepsiCo will stop using the Aunt Jemima brand name and logo for its pancake mix and syrup as of the fourth quarter of the year, acknowledging the origins of the mascot for being rooted in racist stereotypes. Conway G. Gittens has more. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend