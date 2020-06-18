First ever Juneteenth Terre Haute day is Saturday

The event is Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. at 1631 Liberty Avenue in Terre Haute.

Tomorrow is "juneteenth"... a celebration... is set for saturday... to honor this part of american history.

In terre haute... people cleaned the area of "16th and liberty" yesterday.

It's part of preparations for the first ever "juneteenth terre haute day".

"juneteenth" marks the day slaves... in galveston, texas... learned they were free... on june 19th 18-65.

That's despite the "emancipation proclamation"... which ended slavery... about two years before.

Organizers hope to use saturday.... as a day of celebration and education.

07:20:19,16 "we're doing this to bring back this city of terre haute where we all grew up.

So we have roots here.

This is where we came from, and we want to do something to bring back our city."

