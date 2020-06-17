Bolton Claims Trump Asked
China's XI to Help Win Re-Election John Bolton is President Donald Trump's
former national security advisor.
He resigned in late 2019.
Trump's Justice Department is
attempting to prevent the publication
of Bolton's tell-all book,
'The Room Where it Happened.'
Bolton claims while speaking with China President
Xi Jinping, Trump asked that China increase its
purchase of U.S. agricultural products in order to
boost his re-election chances with farm states.
John Bolton, 'The Room Where it Happened' In addition, the book portrays Trump
as uneducated about foreign policy
and influenced by flattery from
foreign authoritarian leaders.
Bolton also claims that even those who support Trump
publicly, such as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo,
ridicule the president behind his back.
'The Room Where it Happened'
is set to be released next week.