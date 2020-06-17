Global  

Bolton Claims Trump Asked China's XI to Help Win Re-Election
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Bolton Claims Trump Asked China's XI to Help Win Re-Election

Bolton Claims Trump Asked China's XI to Help Win Re-Election

Bolton Claims Trump Asked China's XI to Help Win Re-Election John Bolton is President Donald Trump's former national security advisor.

He resigned in late 2019.

Trump's Justice Department is attempting to prevent the publication of Bolton's tell-all book, 'The Room Where it Happened.'

Bolton claims while speaking with China President Xi Jinping, Trump asked that China increase its purchase of U.S. agricultural products in order to boost his re-election chances with farm states.

John Bolton, 'The Room Where it Happened' In addition, the book portrays Trump as uneducated about foreign policy and influenced by flattery from foreign authoritarian leaders.

Bolton also claims that even those who support Trump publicly, such as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, ridicule the president behind his back.

'The Room Where it Happened' is set to be released next week.

