Judge denies Trump bid to block Bolton book Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:40s - Published 2 minutes ago Judge denies Trump bid to block Bolton book A U.S. judge on Saturday denied a request by the Trump administration for an injunction to block publication of a book by President Donald Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton that alleges the president sought China's help to win re-election. This report produced by Jonah Green. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend