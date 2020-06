Philadelphia City Council Approves Preliminarily Budget That Includes $33 Million In Cuts To Police Department Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:46s - Published 8 minutes ago Trang Do reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend JANELLE BURRELL.WELCOME TO CBS3 AT NOON NOWSTREAMING LIVE ON CBSN PHILLY.CITY COUNCIL IS BACK INSESSION AFTER A LONG NIGHT.OUR TRANG DO BREAKS DOWN THEDECISIONS ON THE CITY BUDGET.MOTION CARRIES.Reporter: CITY COUNCIL'SCOMMITTEE OF THE WHOLEAPPROVED A $4.9 BILLION BUDGETFOR FISCAL YEAR 2021 WHICHBEGINS ON JULY 1ST.COUNCIL DECIDES THE BUDGET.THE MAYOR PROPOSES AND WE HAVEHAD A VERY CHALLENGING TIMEDOING THIS REMOTELY.Reporter: A BALANCEDBUDGET IS REQUIRED WHICH MEANSDIFFICULT CUTS WERE INEVITABLETO PLUG A DEFICIT OFTHREE-QUARTERS OF A BILLIONDOLLARS.I WANT TO MAKE SURE THATTHE PUBLIC HAS A FULLPERSPECTIVE ON WHAT WE'REDOING TODAY.WE'RE TAKING A VERY HARD ROADBASED ON REAL NUMBERS.Reporter: THE DEALINCLUDES 33 MILLION IN CUTS TOTHE POLICE DEPARTMENT.BUT IT ALSO CALLS FORIMPLEMENTING REFORMS INCLUDINGBODY CAMERAS, BIAS TRAININGAND A POLICE OVERNIGHTCOMMISSION.THE BUDGET INCLUDES 20 MILLIONFOR AFFORDABLE HOUSING AND25 MILLION TO ADDRESS POVERTY.IT ALSO RESTORES ABOUT$1.3 MILLION IN ARTS ANDCULTURE FUNDING.TO HELP CLOSE THE DEFICIT, THEPARKING TAX IN THE CITY WILLTEMPORARILY INCREASE FOR ONEYEAR.AS WILL THE WAGE TAX FORNONPHILADELPHIA RESIDENTSWORKING IN THE CITY.IN A STATEMENT FOLLOWING THECOMMITTEE'S BUDGET VOTE MAYORJIM KENNEY SAID IN PART "ITPAINS ME THAT THIS BUDGETARYBUDGETREDUCES SOME CITY SERVICES ANDELIMINATES HUNDREDS OF JOBS.STILL WE HAVE PRIORITIZED CORESERVICES PROTECTED OUR MOST