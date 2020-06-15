Kim Kardashian Reacts To Kanye's 'Yeezy' Cosmetics Line
We have details on Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's reaction to Kanye's 'Yeezy' cosmetics line.
Plus, Travis Scott and Stormi are matching hairstyles.
#KylieJenner #KendallJenner #KimKardashian
Lee Gallaugher Kim Kardashian Reacts To Kanye's 'Yeezy' Cosmetics Line https://t.co/ivXJRRphTm via @YouTube 5 days ago
InTheFame Kim Kardashian Reacts To Kanye’s ‘Yeezy’ Cosmetics Line https://t.co/ScFzblCJ4S #KimKardashian #KylieJenner 1 week ago
Sociihub Cinema Kim Kardashian Reacts To Kanye’s ‘Yeezy’ Cosmetics Line https://t.co/6e2tqxKP18 1 week ago
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Dating Again?Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott fans think they might be dating again after they're spotted out together. Plus, Kanye West might have his own 'Yeezy' makeup and fragrance line coming soon. Plus, Kim..
Kanye West Has Filed For A Yeezy Cosmetic TrademarkKanye West has applied for a trademark on Yeezy-branded cosmetics. Companies often file trademarks to protect intellectual property without actually selling products. The move has sparked speculation..
Kanye West reportedly gearing up to launch Yeezy cosmetics lineKanye West is reportedly set to expand his Yeezy empire to include skincare and cosmetics.