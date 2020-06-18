Global  

Danny Masterson Charged With Three Counts Of Rape
Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:56s - Published
After a lengthy three-year investigation, Danny Masterson from "That '70s Show" and "The Ranch" has been charged with three counts of rape.

If convicted, he could face up to 45 years to life in prison.

