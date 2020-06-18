Danny Masterson Charged With Three Counts Of Rape
After a lengthy three-year investigation, Danny Masterson from "That '70s Show" and "The Ranch" has been charged with three counts of rape.
If convicted, he could face up to 45 years to life in prison.
'That '70s Show' Actor Danny Masterson Charged With Forcible Rape Of 3 WomenActor Danny Masterson was charged Wednesday with forcibly raping three women, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said.
