Danny Masterson charged with rape
Former 'That 70s Show' actor Danny Masterson has been charged with three counts of rape, but two other allegations were not pursued.
'That '70s Show' Actor Danny Masterson Charged With Forcible Rape Of 3 WomenActor Danny Masterson was charged Wednesday with forcibly raping three women, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said.