Danny Masterson Has Been Charged With 3 Counts of Rape

Danny Masterson Has Been Charged With 3 Counts of Rape The former 'That '70s Show' actor has been under investigation since 2016.

On Wednesday, he was arrested by the LAPD over three offenses, which allegedly took place between 2001 and 2003.

The 44-year-old actor, who faces up to 45 years in jail if convicted, insists he is innocent and vows to fight the charges.

Attorney Tom Mesereau, via statement Attorney Tom Mesereau, via statement Attorney Tom Mesereau, via statement