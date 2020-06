Mason City Schools outline plan for return to school in fall

Mason City School parents will be able to choose to send their kids back to in-person classrooms or to continue online learning from home, the district announced this week.

AFTER MONTHS OF QUESTIONS ANDUNCERTAINTY ABOUT THE FUTUREOF EDUCATION -- MASON CITYSCHOOLS IS TALKING ABOUT ITSPLANS TO BRING STUDENTS BACKTO THE CLASSROOM AT THE STARTOF THE FALL SEMESTER.

WCPO 9NEWS REPORTER JOSH BAZAN SPOKETO SCHOOL LEADERS ABOUT THEPLAN - AND HOW THE DISTRICT ISTAKING STUDENT SAFETY INTOACCOUNT.Tracey Carson/Mason CitySchools Public InformationOfficer15:52:36"This pandemicjust reiterates how importantit is to be agile."THECORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC TESTEDTHE AGILITY OF SCHOOLDISTRICTS ACROSS THE COUNTRYWHEN IT FORCED MANY TO SHIFTIMMEDIATELY AND UNEXPECTEDLYTO REMOTE LEARNING IN MARCH.AND MASON CITY SCHOOLS ISPREPARED TO SHIFT TO THATLEARNING MODEL AGAIN IFNECESSARY.Tracey Carson/MasonCity Schools PublicInformation Officer15:48:53"Our teachers did anincredible job in the spring.We know that they'd be able torise to that challenge again."BUT THE DISTRICT DOESN'T THINKTHAT WILL BE NECESSARY-ATLEAST NOT FOR ALL STUDENTS.MASON'S BACK TO SCHOOL PLANINCLUDES TWO OPTIONS: ONLINE,REMOTE LEARNING FOR STUDENTSAND FAMILIES WHO FEEL SAFER ATHOMEND IN-PERSON CLASSROOMINSTRUCTION AVAILABLE TO ALLSTUDENTS WHO DECIDE TO COMEBACK.Tracey Carson/Mason CitySchools Public InformationOfficer15:49:26"There's nevera replacement for therelationship and the magicthat happens when teachers areable to engage with theirstudents."MASON CITY SCHOOLSWORKED WITH THE WARREN COUNTYHEALTH DEPARTMENT TO COME UPWITH THIS MODEL, AND ITINCLUDES A LOT OF NEW SAFETYPROCEDURES.

KIDS WHO RIDE THEBUS WILL BE REQUIRED TO WEARMASKS, CLASSROOMS WILL BEADJUSTED TO KEEP STUDENTS ATLEAST THREE FEET APART,CLASSES WILL BE HELD OUTSIDEWHENEVER POSSIBLE, PHYSICALEDUCATION AND LUNCH PERIODSWILL BE ADJUSTED TO AVOIDLARGE CROWDS AND CLEANINGPROCEDURES IN EVERY SCHOOLBUILDING WILL BE STEPPED UP.Tracey Carson/Mason CitySchools Public InformationOfficer15:47:39"So it isn'tschool as normal but it is away to start to haveourfamilies have the opportunityto have their students back inschool with their teachers."JOSH STANDUP"Mason CitySchools sent families a surveyto get feedback on theseoptions.

It says more than 8percent of families who haveresponded are leaning towardin-person instruction.

AtMason High School, JB WCPO 9News."