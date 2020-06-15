Global  

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's charity plans hit snag
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's charity plans hit snag

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's charity plans hit snag

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s charity plans have hit a bump in the road.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's charity application denied for being 'too broad' and unsigned, docs reveal

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's trademark application for their new charity was denied.
Prince William and Prince Harry's Zoom calls [Video]

Prince William and Prince Harry's Zoom calls

Prince William and Prince Harry have been keeping in contact with "informal" Zoom video calls.

Meghan Markle fans prepare charity fund to celebrate her birthday [Video]

Meghan Markle fans prepare charity fund to celebrate her birthday

The Duchess of Sussex turns 39 years old on August 4 and fans are looking to help Meghan celebrate the occasion with donations through social media.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex delay charity launch [Video]

Duke and Duchess of Sussex delay charity launch

Duke and Duchess of Sussex delay charity launch The couple had been expected to launch Archewell this spring but are said to have decided to hold off with any official projects for the non-profit..

