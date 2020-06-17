Global  

Cuomo Signs Executive Order Making Juneteenth a Holiday for State Employees
Cuomo Signs Executive Order Making Juneteenth a Holiday for State Employees
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the order on Wednesday.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo Signs Executive Order Making Juneteenth A Paid Holiday For State Workers

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he will propose legislation next year making June 19 a permanent state...
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •Mediaite•FOXNews.com•Seattle Times•CBS News


Cuomo declares Juneteenth NY state holiday

New York's governor signed an executive order Wednesday recognizing Juneteenth as a paid holiday for...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CBS News




Chez_Celeste

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Signs Executive Order Making Juneteenth A Paid Holiday For State Workers https://t.co/a65P4jesEN

pjkate

Cuomo Signs Another Unpopular Executive Order https://t.co/owkA1UCeqb

foxromps

RT @NewsHour: New York Gov. Cuomo signs an executive order recognizing Juneteenth as a paid holiday for state employees to commemorate the…

jaster504

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Signs Executive Order Making Juneteenth A Paid Holiday For State Workers #NewYork #JUNETEENTH2020 https://t.co/umHncIefwH

GLavary

RT @JNelsonLDF: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Signs Executive Order Making #Juneteenth A Paid Holiday For State Workers https://t.co/YJPye038iU

tal62

Governor Cuomo signs executive order to enforce regulations at restaurants, businesses https://t.co/J8A0PJfzzr

EpicProsaic

RT @noironlineorg: Governor Cuomo Signs Executive Order Declaring Juneteenth As Holiday For NY State Employees! https://t.co/GyLoYDZBXm

ArmyVet1775

RT @ohlookitstom: Cuomo Signs Another Unpopular Executive Order https://t.co/AJD4Uj89DF


Gov. Cuomo's Daily Media Briefing: June 18, 2020 [Video]

Gov. Cuomo's Daily Media Briefing: June 18, 2020

The governor discusses Phase 2 of New York City's reopening and the coronavirus infection data from around the state.

Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 54:19
Cuomo: NY has lowest positive percentage of virus cases since March [Video]

Cuomo: NY has lowest positive percentage of virus cases since March

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state has the lowest percentage of positive coronavirus cases since the pandemic started. He also said he'd be issuing an executive order allowing for the immediate..

Credit: WKTV
Milwaukee & Wisconsin will fly Juneteenth flag for first time ever [Video]

Milwaukee & Wisconsin will fly Juneteenth flag for first time ever

The holiday commemorates the moment on June 19, 1865, when a Union general informed slaves in Texas of the 1862 Emancipation Proclamation by President Abraham Lincoln.

Credit: WISN Duration: 02:00