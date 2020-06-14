Global  

Coronavirus alert level downgraded as cases continue to fall
Coronavirus alert level downgraded as cases continue to fall

Coronavirus alert level downgraded as cases continue to fall

The UK’s chief medical officers have agreed to downgrade the coronavirus alert level from four to three after a “steady” and continuing decrease in cases in all four nations.

