Bryce Dallas Howard's Film Thoughts
The actress' 2011 movie has been criticised for its portrayal of civil rights struggles.
Star says she wouldn’t take ‘The Help’ role if it were being made todayThe film was directed by Tate Taylor, who is white, and has drawn criticism from activists and critics for whitewashing.The recent backlash, however, stems from the fact that the movie rose in..
Bryce Dallas Howard tells people not to watch The Help'The Help' star Bryce Dallas Howard has advised audiences not to watch the film if they want to be educated about racism, as it is told from a "white perspective".