Man paralyzed in drive-by shooting hopes for accessible home
Trapped on the second floor.
A man paralyzed from a drive-by shooting had to give up his dream of serving in Michigan's Army National Guard and becoming a police officer.
Then his mother was killed by a hit and run driver.
