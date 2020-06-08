Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Man paralyzed in drive-by shooting hopes for accessible home
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:28s - Published
Man paralyzed in drive-by shooting hopes for accessible home

Man paralyzed in drive-by shooting hopes for accessible home

Trapped on the second floor.

A man paralyzed from a drive-by shooting had to give up his dream of serving in Michigan's Army National Guard and becoming a police officer.

Then his mother was killed by a hit and run driver.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

veronicadetroit

Veronica Santa Ana @ron_fournier Can you help spread this story? National Guard enlistee who aspired to be a Detroit cop survives dri… https://t.co/lMBCTNtxS5 1 hour ago

MikeHilbert11

Mike Hilbert RT @veronicadetroit: @WayneDupreeShow THIS is character https://t.co/F0Pcw2sXCl 17 hours ago

veronicadetroit

Veronica Santa Ana @WayneDupreeShow THIS is character https://t.co/F0Pcw2sXCl 18 hours ago

veronicadetroit

Veronica Santa Ana @StuBishop_LPD Here’s an inspiring and positive one to shares. Cops, active and retired, and people who back the bl… https://t.co/X2tUtrH5m8 2 days ago

veronicadetroit

Veronica Santa Ana @pulte You and your team are amazing. Can you help a bunch of metro Detroiters support this inspiring young man? https://t.co/F0Pcw2sXCl 4 days ago

veronicadetroit

Veronica Santa Ana @AndrewYang How about helping this man out? https://t.co/F0Pcw2sXCl 6 days ago

schoolcraftnow

schoolcraftnow RT @wxyzdetroit: Man paralyzed in drive-by shooting hopes for accessible home https://t.co/3kWlJluQMf 6 days ago

veronicadetroit

Veronica Santa Ana RT @JennaWils: Trapped on the 2nd floor after being paralyzed when a bullet from a drive by shooting hit his spine. A young man’s dream of… 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Man Expected To Survive Shooting In Northglenn [Video]

Man Expected To Survive Shooting In Northglenn

Northglenn police say a man was shot at a home near Highline Drive and Interstate 25.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:11Published