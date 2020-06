World Refugee Day

Twin Falls and Boise event organizers worked together to bring this event to people's homes through Facebook Live

ROLAND BERES...TWIN FALLS HAS AHISTORY OFSETTLING HUNDREDSOF REFUGEES EVERYYEAR ANDTOMORROW ISWORLD REFUGEEDAY.THE IDAHO OFFICEFOR REFUGEES ISBEING SOCIALLYCONSCIOUS DURINGCOVID-19 ANDMOVING THEREFUGEECELEBRATIONONLINE..IDAHO NEWS SIXREPORTER ALEXGRANT HAS MORE.ORGANIZERS OF THEEVENT HAVECOMBINED BOTHTWIN FALLS ANDBOISE CELEBRATIONSAND WILL BE USINGFACEBOOK LIVE TOHIGHLIGHT THEGREAT CULTURETHAT BOTH AREASHAVE TO OFFER."WE'VE GOTDANCERS, POETS,MUSICIANS, SINGERSWHO ARE ALLSHARING THEIRPERFORMANCESSTILL."THE FACEBOOK LIVEEVENT WILL NOTONLY HOSTMUSICIANS ANDDANCERS, BUT ALSOMANY DIFFERENTSPEAKERS TODISCUSS THEIREXPERIENCES."WE ALSO HAVEFOLKS WHO ARRIVEDAS REFUGEES WHOARE ESSENTIALWORKERS.

SO WE'VEGOT SOME OF THEMTALKING ABOUT HOWTHEY'RE SERVINGTHE COMMUNITY INTHEIR WORK.

WEHAVE MULTIPLEPEOPLE WHO AREEX-REFUGEES WHOARE IN OURREFUGEESSPEAKERS BUREAUWHO WILL SHARESTORIES ABOUTTHEIR JOURNEYHERE.FOR MANY IS IT AVERY IMPORTANTEVENT THAT NOTONLY HIGHLIGHTSTHE BEAUTY ANDTRADITIONS OFTHESE CULTURESBUT THE JOURNEYMANY HAVEFACED.THIS EVENTHELPS IT SO THEIRSTORY IS NOTFORGOTTEN FORYEARS TO COME."AND SO TO BE ABLETO CELEBRATE ITAND TO SHARE ITAND TO WITNESS ITAS CLOSE ASPOSSIBLE TO THEORIGINAL CULTURE.

ITHINK THAT HELPSTO PRESERVE THEINTEGRITY OF THOSESPECIAL CULTURES."THE NUMBER OFPEOPLE WHO WILLATTEND THE ONLINESERVICE ISUNKNOWN.

YETTHERE IS HOPE ITWILL REACH PEOPLEALL ACROSS THESTATE TO GIVE THEMTHE UNIQUEOPPORTUNITY TOLEARN ABOUT MOREABOUT THESECULTURES."THERE ARECOMMUNITIES,THERE AREGEOGRAPHICALLOCATIONS OUTTHERE NOT JUSTHERE IN IDAHO,NATIONWIDE BUTALSO AROUND THEWORLD, THAT DON'THAVE ACCESS TOTHIS ENRICHINGOPPORTUNITY TOLEARN ABOUT THEBEAUTIFUL SIDE OFDIVERSITY."WORLD REFUGEEDAY IS JUNE 20THAND THE FACEBOOKLIVE EVENTS WILLTAKE PLACE AT 11AMAND 6PM.IN TWIN FALLS I'MALEX GRANT IDAHONEWS SIX.