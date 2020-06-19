Galwan faceoff: Don't indulge in politics, says father of injured Army soldier to Rahul Gandhi

Father of injured Indian soldier who fought in Galwan valley clash reacted over Rahul Gandhi's tweet.

Rahul Gandhi had earlier retweeted a video of the father and said that cabinet ministers were lying about the incident in Galwan Valley.

"The Indian Army is a strong army and can defeat China.

Rahul Gandhi don't indulge in politics in this...my son fought in the army and will continue fighting in the army," said father of injured Indian soldier who fought in Galwan valley clash.

20 soldiers of Indian Army were killed in the violent clash and some got injured in Ladakh's Galwan Valley area on June 15-16.