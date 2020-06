D.C. Museum Celebrates Juneteenth

To tell us why you should include this stop on a future visit.

George takes us to the national museum of African American history and culture in Washington D.C.

END OF SLAVERY IN THE UNITEDSTATES.OUR JOE ST.

GEORGE TAKES US TOTHE NATIONAL MUSEUM OF AFRICANAMERICANHISTORY AND CULTURE INWASHINGTON D.C... TO TELL USWHY YOU SHOULD INCLUDE THISSTOP ON A FUTURE VISIT.RIGHT IN FRONT OF THE WASHINGTONMONUMENT IN OUR NATION'S CAPITOLIS THIS REMARKABLESMITHSONIAN, THE NATIONAL MUSEUMOF AFRICAN AMERICAN HISTORY ANDCULTURE.

85,000 SQUAREFEET OF EXHIBITION SPACE, NEARLYTHREE THOUSAND OBJECTS.

ITSMISSION?

TO PROVIDEOPPORTUNITIES FOR THOSE WHO AREINTERESTED LEARNING MORE ANDCELEBRATING AFRICAN AMERICANHISTORY.IT COMMEMORATES MILESTONES ANDEVENTS LIKE THE HORRIFIC TULSARACE MASSACRE OF .

IF YOUVISIT THE MUSEUM YOU CAN WALKINSIDE A TRAIN CAR AND SEE HOWSEGREGATED LIFE WAS JUST A FEWDECADES AGO IN THIS COUNTRY.

YOUCAN SEE HOW POLITICS AND RALLIESCHANGED AMERICAN LIFEAND IS STILL CHANGING AMERICANLIFE.

AND YOU CAN SEE HOW SPORTSPLAYED A MAJOR ROLE INENDING SEGREGATION.

THE MUSEUMIS STILL COLLECTING ARTIFACTS TOPUT ON DISPLAY INCLUDINGRECENT PROTESTS AND THE SIGNSTHAT WERE PLACED ON FENCESOUTSIDE THE WHITE HOUSE.

NOW IFARE PLANNING A VISIT TO OURNATION'S CAPITOL AND YOU WANT TOGET INSIDE THIS MUSEUM FORYOURSELFREMEMBER TO PLAN AHEAD.

DAYPASSES ARE STILL NEEDED TO GETINSIDE BECAUSE IT IS SO POPULAR.IN WASHINGTON I'M JOE ST.

GEORGE