Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Healthcare workers support Black Lives Matter in Boise
Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 02:10s - Published
Healthcare workers support Black Lives Matter in Boise

Healthcare workers support Black Lives Matter in Boise

Members of the healthcare industry came together with the Black Lives Matter movement to hold a rally at the state capital.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Arsenal unveil new shirts with Black Lives Matter message and NHS logo

Arsenal unveil new shirts with Black Lives Matter message and NHS logo The Gunners will wear a shirt showing their support of Black Lives Matter and UK healthcare workers...
Daily Star - Published

Starbucks Reverses Decision To Ban Black Lives Matter Paraphernalia

Watch VideoStarbucks is reversing a policy that barred workers from wearing clothing or accessories...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •Just Jared




Tweets about this

ARMY4everPurple

⟭⟬ BTS⁷PurplesYouᴰ²⟬⟭🌹🐳💜 RT @N_Revy: There is nothing more useless then. #Trump2020Landslide What US needs is justice for Black, brown, LGBTQIA+, POC, indigenous, i… 22 minutes ago

N_Revy

Revy ⁷ 💙 There is nothing more useless then. #Trump2020Landslide What US needs is justice for Black, brown, LGBTQIA+, POC, i… https://t.co/NS9CpfIhvS 36 minutes ago

CBS2Boise

CBS 2 News Hundreds of Idaho healthcare workers gathered at the Capitol today to support Black Lives Matter https://t.co/91wplflDhC 5 hours ago

calaggie

Tom, yearning for systemic change. 😷🗣⚖️ RT @brfootball: The shirts Arsenal will wear in support of Black Lives Matter and UK healthcare workers when the Premier League returns on… 9 hours ago

NastyNana16

Notinmyname @shoveanism @tomwatson Some medical professionals are participating. https://t.co/2NEEBZsquQ 10 hours ago

ArcaneAlphaWolf

Thomas RT @TomthunkitsMind: 5:30 pm: This group of healthcare workers just showed up in support of protesters, the crowd cheering as they arrived… 14 hours ago

TomthunkitsMind

Tomthunkit™ 5:30 pm: This group of healthcare workers just showed up in support of protesters, the crowd cheering as they arriv… https://t.co/LYTiNvueIk 14 hours ago

jblightner58

John Lightner RT @Italia191: 1 MINUTE OF SHEER GLORY Liberal healthcare workers in complete support of BLM are stopped 🛑 dead in there tracks when it com… 22 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Black Lives Matter Rally In Clementon [Video]

Black Lives Matter Rally In Clementon

The peaceful event drew a large crowd.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:20Published
Black Lives Matter protesters take to Vegas Blvd on Juneteenth [Video]

Black Lives Matter protesters take to Vegas Blvd on Juneteenth

Black Lives Matter protesters take to Las Vegas Blvd on Juneteenth.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las VegasPublished
Black Lives Matter protests continue across the region [Video]

Black Lives Matter protests continue across the region

Black Lives Matter protests continue across the region

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 06:43Published