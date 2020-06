International Yoga Day: Ministers perform Yoga indoors amid Covid-19 pandemic: Watch | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:16s - Published 28 seconds ago International Yoga Day: Ministers perform Yoga indoors amid Covid-19 pandemic: Watch | Oneindia News On the occasion of sixth International Yoga Day, several union ministers performed yoga on June 21. Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi performed yoga in Delhi. Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan performed yoga with his family in Delhi. Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel also performed yoga at Delhi’s Purana Qila. Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar also performed yoga in Delhi. Minister of State (MoS) for AYUSH Shripad Naik performed yoga in Goa’s Panaji. Meanwhile, Member of Parliament of Lok Sabha, Pragya Singh performed yoga in MP’s Bhopal. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend