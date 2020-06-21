Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Transgender and Black Lives Matter march in Las Vegas
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:49s - Published
Transgender and Black Lives Matter march in Las Vegas
Transgender and Black Lives Matter march in Las Vegas today.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

EyonnaNicole

Eyonće Knowles 1312 RT @decafmari_: CELEBRITIES IN SUPPORT OF BLACK LIVES MATTER OPEN YOUR PURSE AND PUT YOUR MONEY WHERE YOUR MOUTH IS https://t.co/VXbfQVOniy 8 minutes ago

MarkE1872

Mark How much longer are white, Republican, heterosexuals going to sit back and watch this trash destroy our country, ou… https://t.co/n6ArUZfSZF 38 minutes ago

PumpkinBun_

PumpkinVJ🏳️‍⚧️ BLM, ACAB (Commissions OPEN) @Billy82630958 @LeftAtLondon @Chadwick_Moore Transgender people are also oppressed and killed, as I mentioned befor… https://t.co/MBJeWwo3oM 43 minutes ago

mediumwetdog

karen ~ stream bitter i love my city. Black Lives Matter signs. Transgender pride flags planted at the front steps. water stations. bein… https://t.co/cqL1DAVycF 1 hour ago

latiosfreak

latiosfreak @HGRAPS @jk3rd_ The right: all lives matter Also the right: black lives dont matter they shouldve followed the law… https://t.co/wyjLo9mgNI 2 hours ago

ramespaulus

RAM RT @MarkDice: Black Lives Matter, unless it’s a black transgender person who dents another black person’s car in Minneapolis in a minor fen… 2 hours ago

MPAcosta7777

Marguerite RT @christianllamar: When you need Transgender Black Lives Matter protestors to stop Trump Supporters from entering a Rally, that’s when y… 2 hours ago

Dredd_marc

Marc Wallace The Black Lives Matter Movement Is Really A Transgender Movement https://t.co/uic9FxSocw via @YouTube 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Civil rights marches: then vs now [Video]

Civil rights marches: then vs now

The Black Lives Matter marches we are seeing today have roots in the civil rights marches from decades ago.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:28Published
FBI investigation Breonna Taylor's death [Video]

FBI investigation Breonna Taylor's death

FBI investigation Breonna Taylor's death

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:30Published
Black Lives Matter protesters take to Vegas Blvd on Juneteenth [Video]

Black Lives Matter protesters take to Vegas Blvd on Juneteenth

Black Lives Matter protesters take to Las Vegas Blvd on Juneteenth.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las VegasPublished