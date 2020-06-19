Here's what Hollywood Dads got up to this Father's Day
From Arod's Malibu weekend away to John Legend's special Father's Day breakfast, here's how the most famous Dads celebrated their day.
iykedave @thehifybliss Nigerian parents loved and are loving us in ways Hollywood and Bollywood won’t portray. I’ve stories… https://t.co/h4SIxmLuJI 4 days ago
Happy Father's Day From The Eyewitness News FamilyHappy Father's Day to all the dads and father-figures out there.
Daughters honor father and WWII veteranDaughters honor father and WWII veteran.
Fort Lauderdale police officer wins boat ride in Father's Day contestA South Florida law enforcement officer got some much needed family time for Father's Day.