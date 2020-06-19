Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Here's what Hollywood Dads got up to this Father's Day
Video Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Duration: 02:13s - Published
Here's what Hollywood Dads got up to this Father's Day

Here's what Hollywood Dads got up to this Father's Day

From Arod's Malibu weekend away to John Legend's special Father's Day breakfast, here's how the most famous Dads celebrated their day.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Families facingÂ first Father's Day without their dad

A valedictorian, starting QB and medical student are a fewÂ Long Islanders facing their first...
Newsday - Published Also reported by •E! Online


Hip-Hop Celebrates Father’s Day From Lil Wayne’s Daughter To Nas’ Mini-Me: “I Really Have The Best Dad Ever!!!”

Hip-Hop Celebrates Father’s Day From Lil Wayne’s Daughter To Nas’ Mini-Me: “I Really Have The Best Dad Ever!!!” The rap game is showing big love to some true day ones. Some of the biggest names in the music and...
SOHH - Published

Father's Day: NI personalities on what makes their dads so special

Father's Day: NI personalities on what makes their dads so special Miss Northern Ireland Lauren Leckey is a self-confessed daddy's girl and says she's been close to her...
Belfast Telegraph - Published



Tweets about this

iykedave11

iykedave @thehifybliss Nigerian parents loved and are loving us in ways Hollywood and Bollywood won’t portray. I’ve stories… https://t.co/h4SIxmLuJI 4 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Happy Father's Day From The Eyewitness News Family [Video]

Happy Father's Day From The Eyewitness News Family

Happy Father's Day to all the dads and father-figures out there.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:41Published
Daughters honor father and WWII veteran [Video]

Daughters honor father and WWII veteran

Daughters honor father and WWII veteran.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:11Published
Fort Lauderdale police officer wins boat ride in Father's Day contest [Video]

Fort Lauderdale police officer wins boat ride in Father's Day contest

A South Florida law enforcement officer got some much needed family time for Father's Day.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:00Published