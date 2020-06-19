Conference USA bans championships in Mississippi due to state flag Video Credit: WXXV - Published 1 minute ago Conference USA bans championships in Mississippi due to state flag Conference USA is taking a stand of its own following the lead of the SEC and the NCAA. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend I- 20-19.- - conference u-s-a taking a stand- of its own... following the - lead of the southeastern- conference and the n-c-double-a- today... the league banned all- league championship - events, from the state of - mississippi... in a move- approved- by the board of directors.- this is a huge blow to southern- miss... the league's only - school from the magnolia- state... who was set to host th- c-u-s-a - baseball championships, in- 20-22.- not to mention... biloxi, - hattiesburg and pearl have- combined to host the- tournament... eight out of the- last nine years.- u-s-m also has one of the only- football programs - consistently in the hunt... to- play



