Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Conference USA bans championships in Mississippi due to state flag
Video Credit: WXXV - Published
Conference USA bans championships in Mississippi due to state flag

Conference USA bans championships in Mississippi due to state flag

Conference USA is taking a stand of its own following the lead of the SEC and the NCAA.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

I- 20-19.- - conference u-s-a taking a stand- of its own... following the - lead of the southeastern- conference and the n-c-double-a- today... the league banned all- league championship - events, from the state of - mississippi... in a move- approved- by the board of directors.- this is a huge blow to southern- miss... the league's only - school from the magnolia- state... who was set to host th- c-u-s-a - baseball championships, in- 20-22.- not to mention... biloxi, - hattiesburg and pearl have- combined to host the- tournament... eight out of the- last nine years.- u-s-m also has one of the only- football programs - consistently in the hunt... to- play



Related news from verified sources

Conference USA joins SEC in prohibiting conference championships in Mississippi without change to state flag

Conference USA's Board of Directors have made their stance clear
CBS Sports - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

C-USA prohibiting championship events in Mississippi until Confederate emblem removed [Video]

C-USA prohibiting championship events in Mississippi until Confederate emblem removed

Conference USA announced Monday that it is prohibiting all of its championship events from taking place in the state of Mississippi until the Confederate emblem is removed from the state’s flag.

Credit: WXXVDT2Published
Lawmakers discuss state flag [Video]

Lawmakers discuss state flag

The NCAA's policy issued a ban on championships, and they specificaly singaled out Mississippi.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 02:46Published
NCAA Bans Mississippi From Hosting 06/19/20 [Video]

NCAA Bans Mississippi From Hosting 06/19/20

A policy only unique to Mississippi is prohibiting sports teams from hosting regional games or championships due to the MS state flag bearing the Confederate symbol.

Credit: WCBIPublished