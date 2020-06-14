Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Health Care Professionals Worried About Increase Of Coronavirus Cases Involving Younger People
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:05s - Published
Health Care Professionals Worried About Increase Of Coronavirus Cases Involving Younger People

Health Care Professionals Worried About Increase Of Coronavirus Cases Involving Younger People

CBS4's Hank Tester spoke with health care professionals at Jackson Health System about the uptick in cases.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: China reports highest number of daily cases in two months

Coronavirus: China reports highest number of daily cases in two months China reported its highest daily total of new coronavirus cases in two months on Sunday and...
WorldNews - Published



Tweets about this

AishathSamiya

sami Had a similar experience in Geneva when i went to see doc. Was bit worried with a wound then. Doc was singing and i… https://t.co/MKhH5TzhhA 1 day ago

cberrl

c. berry lee RT @CalforNC: This pandemic has left local blood supplies at an all-time low, with health care professionals worried. If you’re able, I hop… 1 day ago

ChgranChgrant

Christina RT @CanPaedSociety: “What drug brings kids to our offices the most because people are worried about them? Cannabis." New guidelines authore… 3 days ago

J2Chris

Chris Rohlfing @janesports The NFL does have health care professionals involved. Slouchy is just worried that no one has stuck a… https://t.co/UuGM2kLgBi 3 days ago

CathyCollins28

Cathy Collins @johncardillo @realDonaldTrump "Dems" are not the ones working overtime to shut down this rally. Health care profe… https://t.co/qJuWd2fqxa 3 days ago

BecLikesShrimp

Rebecca 🇺🇸 @davidgura I'm worried about their health care professionals. 4 days ago

sazzygram3

🌍❤Tammy, RN🌎❤ @liberalokie23 I am worried to death about my friends & family in Tulsa. Many are health care professionals. 4 days ago

CanPaedSociety

CdnPaediatricSociety “What drug brings kids to our offices the most because people are worried about them? Cannabis." New guidelines aut… https://t.co/KHF34up28L 4 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

What if a single human right could change the world? | Kristen Wenz [Video]

What if a single human right could change the world? | Kristen Wenz

More than a billion people worldwide, mostly children, do not have a legal identity. In many countries, this means they can't get access to vital services like health care and education, says legal..

Credit: TED     Duration: 08:14Published
COVID surge hitting the young [Video]

COVID surge hitting the young

Highest infection rate in ages 20 to 44

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 01:49Published
LA County Reports 2,500 New COVID-19 Cases, Health Officials Say Community Transmission Increasing [Video]

LA County Reports 2,500 New COVID-19 Cases, Health Officials Say Community Transmission Increasing

County public health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer announced 2,571 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 18 additional virus-related deaths, bringing countywide totals to 85,942 cases and 3,137 deaths.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:25Published