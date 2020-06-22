Global  
 

New lawsuit filed against Nevada employment department
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:57s
New lawsuit filed against Nevada employment department

New lawsuit filed against Nevada employment department

A newly-filed class action lawsuit aims to force the state to pay unemployment insurance faster - potentially freeing up millions of people left out of work by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sean DeLancey spoke to the lawyer who filed it.

RIGHT NOW: Hearing in lawsuit against DETR [Video]

RIGHT NOW: Hearing in lawsuit against DETR

A hearing on the class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of PUA claimants against the Nevada Department of Employment, Training & Rehabilitation (DETR) is underway in Reno. 13 Action News Reporter..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Nevada's unemployment numbers for May [Video]

Nevada's unemployment numbers for May

As more jobs rebound and people head back to work, Nevada's unemployment rate is going down. The department of employment says in May, Las Vegas had a 29% unemployment rate.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Attorney questions state employment numbers [Video]

Attorney questions state employment numbers

A new lawsuit is expected to be filed today against the unemployment office. This all comes as the interim head of DETR stepped down, citing threats to her personal safety.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas