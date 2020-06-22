New lawsuit filed against Nevada employment department
A newly-filed class action lawsuit aims to force the state to pay unemployment insurance faster - potentially freeing up millions of people left out of work by the coronavirus pandemic.
Sean DeLancey spoke to the lawyer who filed it.
CJ&D Lawsuit filed against Southern Nevada Detention Center over COVID-19 outbreak | KLAS https://t.co/2lMabmRfq2 32 minutes ago
Dario Jokic RT @orko_manna: COMING UP: 37 bars & taverns in Clark County have filed a lawsuit against the State of Nevada & @GovSisolak over being forc… 15 hours ago
Dee Sull Today, I filed a lawsuit against ICE and CoreCivic for their indifference in protecting detainees at the Nevada Sou… https://t.co/WEAL6RO1Qg 17 hours ago
Valeria Pope RT @8NewsNow: COVID-19 LAWSUIT: Citing inhumane living conditions and inadequate care during a global health crisis, an immigration attorne… 18 hours ago
8 News NOW COVID-19 LAWSUIT: Citing inhumane living conditions and inadequate care during a global health crisis, an immigrati… https://t.co/6bp2mCRXA2 18 hours ago
Dee Sull RT @LLynch1: .@DeeSull2 just filed a lawsuit against ICE on behalf of her clients detained at the Nevada Southern Detention Center.
Tune… 19 hours ago
Laura Lynch .@DeeSull2 just filed a lawsuit against ICE on behalf of her clients detained at the Nevada Southern Detention Cent… https://t.co/yxRqpN9sdi 22 hours ago
Bring Back Limit Down! RT @Culinary226: The Culinary Union filed a lawsuit against two casino on the Strip calling for more stringent health and safety protocols… 2 days ago
RIGHT NOW: Hearing in lawsuit against DETRA hearing on the class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of PUA claimants against the Nevada Department of Employment, Training & Rehabilitation (DETR) is underway in Reno. 13 Action News Reporter..
Nevada's unemployment numbers for MayAs more jobs rebound and people head back to work, Nevada's unemployment rate is going down. The department of employment says in May, Las Vegas had a 29% unemployment rate.
Attorney questions state employment numbersA new lawsuit is expected to be filed today against the unemployment office. This all comes as the interim head of DETR stepped down, citing threats to her personal safety.