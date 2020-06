Road-Tripping For Vacation? Here's How To Stay Safe During The Pandemic

The novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has left many Americans reluctant to fly to their vacation destinations.

According to Business Insider, RV sales are skyrocketing, and summer could see a resurgence in the all-American road trip.

But even during a road trip in your own car, it's important to stay safe and plan ahead.

Be sure to pack plenty of sanitizing wipes and spray, use hand sanitizer, and wash your hands often and vigorously.