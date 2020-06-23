Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Wins Democratic Nomination, Joe Biden Wins Democratic Primary In New York
Results of Tuesday's primary show U.S. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has won the Democratic nomination in New York's District 14.
the magdalorian RT @CNNPolitics: JUST IN: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wins Democratic primary against Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, CNN projects https://t.co/… 10 seconds ago
Biden declared primary winner in NYDemocrat Joe Biden has won the presidential primary in New York.
Reduced voting sites, heated races in NY and KYNew York, Kentucky were among the six states holding primaries Tuesday, with heated, key races and fewer polling sites due to social distancing restrictions. Lisa Bernhard has more.
The future of investment in Western New YorkWhen it comes to jobs and COVID-19, numbers show both New York State and the Buffalo-Niagara Falls metropolitan area are slowly recovering. Recently released statistics from the New York Department of..