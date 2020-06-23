Global  

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Wins Democratic Nomination, Joe Biden Wins Democratic Primary In New York
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:28s
Results of Tuesday's primary show U.S. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has won the Democratic nomination in New York's District 14.

