Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Coronavirus Face Masks Let You Show off Your Smile
Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:49s - Published
New Coronavirus Face Masks Let You Show off Your Smile
Impersonal face masks just got the human touch. Veuer’s Sean Dowling has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Pinellas County mandates masks in indoor public spaces [Video]

Pinellas County mandates masks in indoor public spaces

On Tuesday, Pinellas County commissioners approved a new mandatory mask ordinance as COVID-19 continues to be a threat to the community.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:25Published
Do face masks stop the coronavirus? Health experts weigh in [Video]

Do face masks stop the coronavirus? Health experts weigh in

How effective are masks and face covernings in curtailing the spread of the coronavirus?

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:44Published
You’ll Be Surprised How These Faux Leather Face Masks Were Made [Video]

You’ll Be Surprised How These Faux Leather Face Masks Were Made

A chef takes vegetable peels and some creativity to make some sustainable face masks. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:46Published