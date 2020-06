HamCo. sees biggest spike in new COVID-19 cases since pandemic began

Since last week, there are 782 new cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton County.

MANY MORE PEOPLE INHAMILTON COUNTY ARECONTRACTING THE VIRUS.THANKS FOR JOINING US -- I'MCRAIGMCKEE.AND I'M TANYA O'ROURKE.OFFICIALS SAY THE SPIKE HASN'TBEEN FOUND IN SENIORS.INSTEAD-- IT'S PATIENTS IN THEIR 20SAND 30S -- DRIVING THE NUMBERUP.WCPO 9 NEWS REPORTERCOURTNEY FRANCISCO EXPLAINSWHAT YOU NEED KNOW TO PROTECTYOURSELF.: COUNTY LEADERS SAYHOSPITALIZATIONS AND DEATHSARE RISING TOO...SO MORE TESTSITES LIKE THIS ARE POPPING UPNEXT WEEK..

TO GET MORE PEOPLETESTED.--- COVIDCONCERNS RISING IN HAMILTONCOUNTY... AMONGST A NEW AGEGROUP.

CLIP 4- :30 "let me beclear, these are not casesthat can be attributed tonursing homes and skillednursing facilities.

Covid 19is spreading amongst the publicTHE 20 TO 30 AGE RANGEDEMOGRAPHIC HAS HAD THELARGEST INCREASE IN COVID 19CASES IN THE PAST MONTH,ACCORDING TO CHRISTA HYSONWITH THE HEALTH COLLABORATIVE.SOT:CHRISTA HYSON, THE HEALTHCOLLABORATIVE51 this demo isof a special conern bc thisgroup is highly mobile and mayspread infection to both olderand younger.

DATA SHOWSAFRICAN AMERICANS ARE STILLTESTING POSITIVE MORE THANOTHER RACES..THERE IS ALSO ANUPTICK IN THERE IS ALSO ANUPTICK IN THE HISPANICCOMMUNITY.:33 mask up stayaway from each other if youcan and wash your hands.COUNTY COMMISSIONER DENISEDRIEHAUS SAYS THE NUMBER OFHOSPITALIZATIONS AND DEATHSARE INCREASING WITH THIS NEWSPIKE IN CASES.

37 NEWHOSPITALIZATIONS AND SEVEN NEWDEATHS.

THREE ZIP CODES HAVETHE BIGGEST INCREASE: 45240AND 45231 AND 45238 THAT'SSPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP-- NORTHCOLLEGE HILL, MOUNT HEALTHY,FOREST PARK... AND PARTS OFDELHI TOWNSHIP, COVEDALE,WESTWOOD AND PRICE HILL.

45238IS ASSOCIATED WITH NURSINGHOME OUTBREAKS, ACCORDING TOCOUNTY LEADERS... WHO SAYTHOSE PATIENTS ARE INISOLATION TO SLOW THAT SPREAD.THEY THINK THE INCREASE IN THETWO NORTHERN ZIP CODES ISLIKELY DUE TO PEOPLEINTERACTING IN THEIR DAILYLIVES... WITHOUT MASKS ANDSOCIAL DISTANCE.:36 ish wesuspect that people havegotten relaxed.

THE HEALTHCOLLABORATIVE SAYS HOSPITALCAPACITY IS NOT A CONCERN YET.Clip 855 however in a weekcould that change yes.

AS OFYESTERDAY- DATA SHOWS 82PERCENT OF ADULT BEDS ARE INUSE HAMILTON AND SURROUNDINGCOUNTIES.

AND 81 PERCENT OFCRITICAL CARE BEDS ARE IN USE.(SHOW MAP OF southwest Ohio-Region 6 is an 8 countyjurisdiction- includesHamilton/ Clermont/ Brown/Adams/ Highland/ Clinton/Warren/ Butler) HER ADVICE :2257 I know it was hard not tohug my own dad on fathers daybut there are ways we cancontrol this virusLL TAG:THENATIONAL GUARD WILL HAVE SIXNEW FREE TESTING SITES IN THETHREE ZIP CODES I MENTIONEDEARLIER NEXT WEEK.AND THECOUNTY HAS COMMITTED 18MILLION DOLLARS TOWARD MORETESTING TO TAKE OVER ONCE THENATIONAL GUARD LEAVES.COURTNEYFRANCISCO.

WCPO 9 NEW