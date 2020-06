Violent clashes at a south London street party have left 15 police officers injured.Footage on social media showed police vehicles being smashed and officers chased during clashes with a large crowd near the Angell Town estate in Brixton.One clip shows bottles being thrown at officers as they were chased from the area, while in another a partygoer can be seen bleeding from the face.

Two officers needed hospital treatment as they broke up an "unlicensed music event" in Brixton.